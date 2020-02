View this post on Instagram

Research from the University of Aberdeen shows that certain relatively low fibre, water-packed fruits and veggies may hydrate the body twice as effectively as water. The study identified watermelon as the superstar hydrating fruit. Watermelons contain a staggering 92% water, along with 8% sugar and a variety of mineral salts that are essential for optimum hydration, including sodium, magnesium and potassium 🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉 oh yeah, that's a 100% copy and paste from google for those who need scientific proof that eating fruits is good for you… 🤪🤦🏽‍♀️