Day 20 of the #OctoberYogaSpice #yogachallenge is #ustrasana #camelpose #kamel ⛅🌞💧🌈 Today I did a video again…love how the light shifts…clouds are moving fast today but I could get some sunny morning yoga in before it might start raining again… ⛅🌞💧🌈 Ustrasana is so good for stretching the whole spine, neck, chest and psoas while at the same time strengthening back and glutes. I love how you have to focus on your breath in this pose and definitely not hold it… You can go deeper if you have a strong enough back, good alignment and flexibility. You need strength for a healthy body, flexibility alone isn't enough. Don't force it and be patient with yourself. 🌺🙏🌺