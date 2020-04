View this post on Instagram

"But for all the damage we've seen, it is also clear that there is opportunity as well. Everyone we were speaking to seemed to agree: that fashion needs to change. That when we come back from this crisis—which we will—we should come back with purpose: stronger and more thoughtful and more sustainable in what we do. … Fashion is too often criticized for being elitist. We know better: that this community is about all of us, that it, and the retail industry, employ millions, up and down the economic scale." (Source-Vogue.com✔️)