View this post on Instagram

Hey fellow tattooers. I just raided the shop for supplies. Hospitals are running out of equipment. This is urgent!! Link in bio to an article with some donation leads. Now that you’ve got your snacks in order, you’re not going anywhere, and none of us are doing tattoos but health workers are in dire need of protective equipment. So if you’ve got masks or gloves maybe make a run to the hospital. I drove up and security guards saw me and came out to grab the bags of supplies right at the curb. Production will hopefully catch up but right now the people who are fighting this are desperate. They are having to reuse their N95 masks so they are using regular masks to cover the anti viral masks so any unused masks could be of help. I’m no expert but I will say the nurse who greeted me was super stoked to get supplies. Desperate times are here #covid_19 #covid #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak⚠️