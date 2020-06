View this post on Instagram

We are so, so, so, so proud of our @lizalevitas. On her own initiative she, together with two other amazing women, Inés and Ulli, has created the @fensterlparade, which will take place this Saturday for the first time. Doing this in the shortest possible time and during the lockdown is simply incredible. At Wonder We Want Lisa is not only responsible for our events, she is also our daily inspiration and our biggest critic in the most positive sense. She enlightens us, makes us aware of so many things and is not at all instructive. Yesterday she was interviewed for television. We will let you know as soon as it is broadcast and hope you will join #fensterlparade on Saturday. Flags can be printed out at home or picked up at a variety of locations (check Fensterlparade.org) How could we not be proud? #WWWfamily