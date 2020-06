View this post on Instagram

Mint Julep is the perfect drink to add your Renaissance Herbs mint leaves in. Cocktails anyone 🍹 Cheers! Ingredients 10 mint leaves, plus a sprig for garnish 1 teaspoon powdered sugar 2 teaspoons water Crushed ice 2 1/2 ounces Kentucky bourbon whiskey Directions Place the mint leaves in the bottom of an old-fashioned glass and top with the sugar. Muddle these together until the leaves begin to break down. Add a splash of seltzer, stir and garnish with a sprig of mint. Serve immediately.