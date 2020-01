View this post on Instagram

The ACT has been declared a state of emergency, facing the worst fire threat this weekend since 2003. This is a timelapse of the Orroral Valley fire currently burning. Meanwhile in Port Lincoln, the streets are flooded after a severe storm hit the beautiful town, which we spent time in over the New Years period. Our thoughts and prayers are all over the Country this weekend. Stay safe and look after each other xx 🎥 Martin Ollman (martin_o on🐦).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣#AustralianBushfires #AustraliaFires⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #actbushfires #Canberra #CanberraFires⁣⁣ #australia #nswbushfires #bushfires