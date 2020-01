View this post on Instagram

The two firefighters tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident last night on the Green Wattle fireground, near Buxton in south western Sydney, are: Firefighter Geoffrey Keaton (32 years old) joined the Service in 2006. He is the Deputy Captain of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade and a former member of the Plumpton Brigade. Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer (36 years old) joined the Service in 2003, and is a member of the Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with the firefighter’s family, friends and fellow brigade members. #NSWRFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons will share a detailed message later today.