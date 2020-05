View this post on Instagram

What have you been doing to pass the time while we all stay-at-home? @desiree_amaya_ Shades: #TickleMyFrancey, #LincolnParkAfterDark, #HueistheArtist, and #BubbleBath #NudeNails #OPIObsessed #ColorIsTheAnswer #NOTD #NailSwag #NailsOfInstagram #NailsOnFleek #NailPolish #Nails #OPI