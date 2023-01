#stitch with @eliseeatsplants the key to this post is the IF… IF you are using the right skincare products combined with the right makeup products it USUALLY can take care of whatever issue you are are looking to address with a primer- not always but usually- pore minimizing, oil control, smoothing- skincare can makeup can get under control. I work alllll the time and honestly don’t remember the last time I pulled out a face primer #makeupprimer #skintexture #oilyskin #deinfluencing