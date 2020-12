20 previously unknown species found in Bolivia’s Zongo valley: a 10mm-long frog, a pit viper, 2 metalmark butterflies, an adder’s-mouth orchid. The expedition found the devil-eyed frog, seen just once before, and a satyr butterfly not seen for a centuryhttps://t.co/kDS8VLzia0 pic.twitter.com/W7Rbq4wTUj