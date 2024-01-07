Es ist wieder soweit: Heute Nacht finden die Golden Globes 2024 in Beverly Hills statt. Schon vor knapp einen Monat wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Für euch haben wir hier noch einmal zusammengefasst, welche Filme und Serien die ultimativen Favoriten der Preisverleihung sind.

Wir dürfen gespannt sein! Der Starauflauf auf dem Red Carpet wird legendär.

Golden Globes 2024: Die Favoriten des Abend

Schon im vergangenen Jahr am 11. Dezember 2023 wurden die Nominierungen für die 81. Golden Globes verkündet. Heute am Sonntagabend, den 7. Januar 2024 wird der begehrte Preis verliehen. Und wie schon zu erwarten war, führen Film-Highlights wie „Barbie“ und „Oppenheimer“ die Filmnominierungen an. Auch sehr vorhersehbar, dominieren die Serien „Succession“, „The Bear“ und „The Last of Us“ die Serien-/Fernsehkategorien.

Die deutsche Filmbranche darf aber tatsächlich auch gespannt sein. Denn die deutsche Schauspielerin Sandra Hüller ist für ihre Rolle in „Anatomie eines Falls“ als beste Hauptdarstellerin nominiert. Außerdem ist der Film von Justine Triet für den „Bester Spielfilm – Drama“ und als „Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Spielfilm“ sowie für die Auszeichnung für „Bestes Drehbuch“ nominiert. Sehr spannend!

Golden Globes 2024: Die Nominierungen im Überblick

Hier sind alle Nominierungen für euch im Überblick. Vielleicht ist der ein oder andere Favorit von euch dabei! Bei uns auf jeden Fall. Wir können uns ja kaum entscheiden.

Golden Globes 2024: Filme

Das sind die Nominierungen bei den Filmen.

Bester Film – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of a Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Bester Hauptdarstellerin – Film – Drama

Annette Bening, „Nyad“

Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall“

Greta Lee, „Past Lives“

Carey Mulligan, „Maestro“

Cailee Spaeny, „Priscilla“

Bester Hauptdarsteller Film – Drama

Bradley Cooper, „Maestro“

Leonardo DiCaprio, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Colman Domingo, „Rustin“

Barry Keoghan, „Saltburn“

Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer“

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Bester Film – Musical/Komödie

„Air“

„American Fiction“

„Barbie“

„The Holdovers“

„May December“

„Poor Things“

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Film – Musical/Komödie

Nicolas Cage, „Dream Scenario“

Timothée Chalamet, „Wonka“

Matt Damon, „Air“

Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers“

Joaquin Phoenix, „Beau Is Afraid“

Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Film – Musical/Komödie

Fantasia Barrino, „The Color Purple“

Jennifer Lawrence, „No Hard Feelings“

Natalia Portman, „May December“

Alma Pöysti, „Fallen Leaves“

Margot Robbie, „Barbie“

Emma Stone, Poor Things“

Beste Nebendarstellerin – Film

Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer“

Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple“

Jodie Foster, „Nyad“

Julianne Moore, „May December“

Rosamund Pike, „Saltburn“

Da’vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers“

Bester Nebendarsteller – Film

Willem Dafoe, „Poor Things“

Robert DeNiro, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer“

Ryan Gosling, „Barbie“

Charles Melton, „May December“

Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things“

Bestes Drehbuch – Film

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, „Barbie“

Tony MacNamara, „Poor Things“

Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer“

Eric Roth und Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Celine Song, „Past Lives“

Justine Triet und Arthur Harari, „Anatomy of a Fall“

Beste Filmmusik – Film

Jerskin Fendrix, „Poor Things“

Ludwig Göransson, „Oppenheimer“

Joe Hisaishi, „The Boy and the Heron“

Mica Levi, „The Zone of Interest“

Daniel Pemberton, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

Robbie Robertson, „The Killers of a Flower Moon“

Bester Filmsong

„Addicted to Romance“ in „She Came to Me“

„Dance the Night“ in „Barbie“

„I’m Just Ken“ in „Barbie“

„Peaches“ in „Super Mario Bros.“

„Road to Freedom“ in „Rustin“

„What Was I Made For“ in „Barbie“

Bester Animationsfilm

„The Boy and the Heron“

„Elemental“

„Spider-Man: Across the Universe“

„The Super Mario Bros. Movie“

„Suzume“

„Wish“

Bester nicht-englischer/fremdsprachiger Film

„Anatomy of a Fall“

„Fallen Leaves“

„Io Capitano“

„Past Lives“

„Society of the Snow“

„The Zone of Interest“

Beste Regie – Film

Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things“

Greta Gerwig, „Barbie“

Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer“

Martin Scorsese, „Killer of the Flower Moon“

Celine Song, „Past Lives“

Bester Film „Cinematic and Box Office Achievement“

„Barbie“

„Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3“

„John Wick, Chapter 4“

„Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1“

„Oppenheimer“

„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

„The Super Mario Bros. Movie“

„Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour“

Golden Globes 2024: Serien

Das sind die Nominierungen bei den Serien.

Beste Serie – Drama

„1923“

„The Crown“

„The Diplomat“

„The Last of Us“

„The Morning Show“

„Succession“

Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Drama

Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Miss Maisel“

Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary“

Ayo Edeberi, „The Bear“

Elle Fanning, „The Great“

Selena Gomez, „Only Murders in the Building“

Natasha Lyonne, „Poker Face“

Bester Serien-Hauptdarsteller – Drama

Brian Cox, „Succession“

Kieran Culkin, „Succession“

Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses“

Pedro Pascal, „The Last of Us“

Jeremy Strong, „Succession“

Dominic West, „The Crown“

Beste Serie – Musical/Komödie

„Abbott Elementary“

„Barry“

„The Bear“

„Jury Duty“

„Only Murders in the Building“

„Ted Lasso“

Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Musical/Komödie

Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Miss Maisel“

Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary“

Ayo Edeberi, „The Bear“

Elle Fanning, „The Great“

Selena Gomez, „Only Murders in the Building“

Natasha Lyonne, „Poker Face“

Beste Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

„All the Light We Cannot See“

„Beef“

„Daisy Jones and the Six“

„Fargo“

„Fellow Travelers“

„Lessons in Chemistry“

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Beste Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Matt Bomer, „Fellow Travelers“

Sam Claflin, „Daisy Jones and the Six“

John Hamm, „Fargo“

Woody Harrelson, „White House Plumbers“

David Oyewolo, „Lawmen: Bass Reeves“

Steven Yeun, „Beef“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Beste Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Riley Keough, „Daisy Jones and the Six“

Brie Larson, „Lessons in Chemistry“

Elizabeth Olsen, „Love and Death“

Juno Temple, „Fargo“

Rachel Weisz, „Dead Ringers“

Ali Wong, „Beef“

Beste Nebendarstellerin – Serie – Musical, Komödie oder Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, „The Crown“

Abby Elliot, „The Bear“

Christina Ricci, „Yellowjackets“

J. Smith Cameron, „Succession“

Meryl Streep, „Only Murders in the Building“

Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso“

Bester Nebendarsteller – Serie – Musical, Komödie oder Drama