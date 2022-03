#Breaking

US-registered @Beechcraft C90 King Air reg N426EM has crashed into a @BodegaAurrera supermarket in Temixco, Morelos state, while performing an Acapulco-Cuernavaca flight. Of the 4 people onboard, 3 died and 1 is seriously injured. 3 more were injured on the ground. pic.twitter.com/d0IWnnqrNG