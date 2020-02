View this post on Instagram

George Hood, 62, set the male world record for the longest time in abdominal plank after holding the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds. Hood, a former US Marine and retired Drug Enforcement Administration supervisory special agent, did around 2,100 hours of planking to prepare for the event, according to Guinness World Records. He says his next goal is to set the record for most pushups completed in one hour, which currently stands at 2,806. Hood completed the challenge at 515 Fitness, a gym in Illinois that helps address mental illness through exercise and professional help. (📸: Josef Holic Photography)