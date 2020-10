View this post on Instagram

More and more people have me blocked so I can’t tag them in second compilation of feet dangling over Horseshoe bend! 🤭 Horseshoe bend is the homeland of or near the homeland of several people: Hopi, Diné, Southern Paiute, Pueblo’s and Núu-agha-tʉvʉ-pʉ̱ (Ute). Glen Canyon and the surrounding area (like much of North America) has been home to indigenous populations for well over 10,000 years through to today.