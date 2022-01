(1/7) Just before 6a @mcfrs called to assist PD removing a man stuck in chimney, he was not authorized to be there. Rescue crews methodically removed the wall & bricks from around the chimney. He was extracted ~730a & transported to trauma center, ~2 dozen FFs on scene https://t.co/WQJAWoxoYP pic.twitter.com/mCPDyuwGGx