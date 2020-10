View this post on Instagram

How Old Tech Can Help Save The Rainforest⠀ ⠀ Old cell phones are piling up. With the annual updates now available from most manufacturers, we’re discarding our old tech with more frequency than ever before. ⠀ ⠀ But what happens to our old cell phones when they’re no longer needed? Do they gather dust at the back of a drawer? Most of the time, the answer is ‘yes’, but there might be a better option. One which could help save the rainforest!⠀ ⠀ #TopherWhite runs a startup called #RainforestConnection , which utilizes old cellphones in a remarkable way. In a visit to the rainforests of Borneo in 2011, distraught at the increase in illegal logging and deforestation, something occurred to White.⠀ ⠀ “How do we stop illegal logging?! he asked in a TED Talk on the subject, “It’s really tempting to come up with a high-tech solution, but in fact, you’re in the rainforest. It has to be simple, and what we also noticed was that everything we needed was already there. We could build a system that would allow us to stop this using what’s already there.”⠀ ⠀ Can old cell phones and machine learning help stop deforestation? The Tembé tribe from the central Amazon hopes so. In collaboration with Rainforest Connection, an environmental nonprofit, the Tembé are using old cell phones hidden in trees and TensorFlow, Google’s open-source machine learning tool, to listen for sounds of illegal logging.