Die Award Season ist in vollem Gange und hat heute (23.01.24) das nächste Highlight: Die Nominierungen für die Oscars wurden bekanntgegeben.

Hier findet ihr alle Nominierten auf einen Blick!

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey (American Fiction)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)
  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
  • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
  • America Ferrera (Barbie)
  • Jodie Foster (Nyad)
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Bester Film

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Beste Regie

  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Beste Filmmusik

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bester Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Bestes originales Drehbuch

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Beste Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bester Schnitt

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bester internationaler Film

  • Io Capitano (Italien)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spanien)
  • Das Lehrerzimmer (Deutschland)
  • The Zone of Interest (Großbritannien)

Bester Animationsfilm

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Bester Song

  • The Fire Inside – Flamin‘ Hot (Becky G)
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Ryan Gosling)
  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Osage Tribal Singers)
  • What Was I Made For – Barbie (Billie Eilish)

Bestes Produktionsdesign

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Beste Visual Effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
  • Napoleon

Bestes Make-Up und Haarstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Bestes Kostümdesign

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired By the Music of John and Yoko

Bester Kurzfilm (Live Action)

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Beste Dokumentation

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Beste Dokumentation (Kurzfilm)

  • The ABC’s of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó