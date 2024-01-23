Oscars 2024: Alle Nominierten auf einen Blick
Die Award Season ist in vollem Gange und hat heute (23.01.24) das nächste Highlight: Die Nominierungen für die Oscars wurden bekanntgegeben.
Hier findet ihr alle Nominierten auf einen Blick!
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey (American Fiction)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Bester Film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Beste Regie
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Beste Filmmusik
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bester Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Bestes originales Drehbuch
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Beste Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bester Schnitt
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bester internationaler Film
- Io Capitano (Italien)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spanien)
- Das Lehrerzimmer (Deutschland)
- The Zone of Interest (Großbritannien)
Bester Animationsfilm
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Bester Song
- The Fire Inside – Flamin‘ Hot (Becky G)
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Ryan Gosling)
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Osage Tribal Singers)
- What Was I Made For – Barbie (Billie Eilish)
Bestes Produktionsdesign
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Beste Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Bestes Make-Up und Haarstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Bestes Kostümdesign
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired By the Music of John and Yoko
Bester Kurzfilm (Live Action)
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Beste Dokumentation
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Beste Dokumentation (Kurzfilm)
- The ABC’s of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó