𝑭𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝑰𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈! De-puff from the weekend’s sins, reduce inflammation, ease acne and reduce signs of aging for a Glass-like glow! 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒏: wrap thin towel around the ice cube (made coconut milk, almond or oat milk) before rolling. Never wash with hot water, cold/lukewarm/room temp water only. 𝑰 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒖𝒕 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒌 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒕’𝒔 𝒂 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊-𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒓, 𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒚 𝒔𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒉 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒉 𝒐𝒏 𝒎𝒚 𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒏. *Please Consult your Dermatologist before trying. My skin loves a quick ice roll daily but every skin is different 😘