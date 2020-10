View this post on Instagram

Can’t wait to share my children’s book with you all, Natalie Portman’s Fables — retellings of The Tortoise and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs, and Country Mouse and City Mouse. I love these classic stories and wanted to update them to be more reflective of the world in which we live. It’s been so fun reading the book to my kids and I look forward to hearing your experiences with your own kids! Link in bio to preorder, in stores 10/20.