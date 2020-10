View this post on Instagram

Edible PUMPKIN COOKIE DOUGH ✌🏻 All caps because I’m screaming with excitement. I literally woke up this morning craving something pumpkin, so I opened a fresh can of pumpkin purée and got mixing. This cookie dough is only 7 ingredients including the chocolate chips and it totally gluten free and vegan. I’m currently in the process of completely revamping my blog, so here’s the recipe down below: ~ 1/2 cup almond butter ~ 1/3 cup coconut flour ~ 1/4 cup pumpkin purée ~ 1/4 cup maple syrup ~ 1/2 tsp cinnamon ~ 1/2 tsp vanilla ~ measure chocolate chips with your soul… Combine all ingredients except the chocolate chips into a bowl and mix well! Add in your chocolate chips, mix, and enjoy! You can eat this dough as is with a spoon or separate into small balls and chill for easy snacking. Happy Tuesday friends 🍂 • #cookiedough #healthycookiedough #ediblecookiedough #vegan #veganrecipes #veganfood #veganeats #vegancookiedough #dairyfree #glutenfree #glutenfreerecipes #feedfeed #chocolatechipcookies #chocolatechips #huffposttaste #foodporn #healthyfoodporn #foodgasm #instafood #foodinsta #foodie #instafoodie #goldspoon #yummy #pumpkin #pumpkinspice #pumpkinrecipes