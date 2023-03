Did you know you can get dressed easily with the 2×2 rule. 2 casual items, 2 smart items. So here I have the smart black trousers and black blazer and the casual white tee and black Converse. It somehow creates the perfect smart casual look. I sized down in this blazer as it’s already oversized and I took a size up in my tee. #fashiontipsandtricks #stylinganoutfit #howtostyle #fashiontipsforwomen #styleinspo #styletip #styletipsandtricks #stylehack #stylehacks #masteringstyling #stylingadvice