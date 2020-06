View this post on Instagram

Hot. 😅I love summer and I love sunny weather but anything over 25 C and I stop functioning 😂. Anyway – no way I’m sticking the oven on this week, I am however gobbling this up, in a shady spot in the garden. My fave watermelon salad: Diced watermelon Lime zest Shredded mint Lime juice Feta 🍉🍃 What is your fave hot weather food? Greek salad is high up there too, and variations of caprese and burrata with bits. Essentially cold cheese, fruit and veg for me! . . . . . #summerfood #summermood #watermelon #watermelonsalad #heatwave #hotweatherfood #summersalad #familyfoodtribe #makeitdelicious #feedfeed #saladdays #recipeshare #healthyrecipes #delicious #britainsbesthomecooks_ #todaywecooked #beautifulcuisines #thenewhealthy