Photo by @mogenstrolle The giant, wobbly nose of the saiga is an advanced air- conditioning system. During the summer the nose cools down the blood of the antelope allowing it to survive extreme heat. During the freezing winter the nose heats up the air before it enters the lungs, so inhaling doesn't cool down the animal. Also, the nose works as a dust filter which is important during the migrations over the dry plains of Central Asia where the saigas kick up a lot of dust. Here a female from the Russian steppe.