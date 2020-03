View this post on Instagram

#ViennaLovesLocals – I started this Initiative to support my favorite small shops & cafés in Vienna, that had to close down due to Corona & the governments new restrictions. To help them keep their businesses alive we should all buy Online Vouchers (which you can redeem later or buy something at their webshops) From today until Sunday, 22.3, I will share my favorite stores & cafes in my INSTA STORIES + special shopping codes and I hope many of you will join me and buy online!! and please share your purchases via #ViennaLovesLocals – I‘d love to see what you‘ve got ♥️♥️ xx, @carolapojer