View this post on Instagram

Spoil somebody (or yourself!) with the best pre-Christmas beauty gift – the Ultimate Make It Real Together Advent Calendar. Filled with 25 surprises, including full-sized body-loving favourites like our Drops of Youth™ Concentrate and Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, it’s like opening a gift every day in the countdown to Christmas. Discover what’s hiding inside every box. Trust us. You won’t be disappointed. *Available online and in store now in Sweden, Denmark, France, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Spain. Launching in more countries in the next few weeks. More stock coming to the UK very soon. #BeautyAdventCalendar #AdventCalendar #TheBodyShop