Die Oscars stehen kurz bevor. Bereits am 27. März wird der wichtigste Filmpreis vergeben. Heute wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.

Wir haben alle Nominierungen im Überblick!

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Sit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Bester Film

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Dune
  • West Side Story

Bestes Drehbuch

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • Coda
  • Drive my Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Beste Regie

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Beste Filmmusik

  • Don’t Look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Kostümdesign

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Makeup und Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Bester Animationsfilm

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Bester Song

  • “Be Alive” – Beyoncé, Dixson (King Richard)
  • “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
  • “Down To Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
  • “No Time To Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
  • “Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Beste Kamera (Cinematography)

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Bester internationaler Film

  • Drive My Car (Japan)
  • Flee (Dänemark)
  • The Hand of God (Italien)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)

Bester Dokumentarfilm

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing With Fire

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Bester Schnitt

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick … Boom!

Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Bester Kurzfilm (live action)

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold