Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 2022
Die Oscars stehen kurz bevor. Bereits am 27. März wird der wichtigste Filmpreis vergeben. Heute wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.
Wir haben alle Nominierungen im Überblick!
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Sit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Bester Film
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Dune
- West Side Story
Bestes Drehbuch
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Coda
- Drive my Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Beste Regie
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Beste Filmmusik
- Don’t Look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Kostümdesign
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Makeup und Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Bester Animationsfilm
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Bester Song
- “Be Alive” – Beyoncé, Dixson (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down To Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “No Time To Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Beste Kamera (Cinematography)
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bester internationaler Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Dänemark)
- The Hand of God (Italien)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Bester Schnitt
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Bester Kurzfilm (live action)
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold