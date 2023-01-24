Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023
Bald ist es wieder so weit und die besten Filme des Jahres werden mit einem Oscar ausgezeichnet. Heute (24.Jänner 2023) wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.
Diese Filme und Stars dürfen auf eine der begehrten Trophäen hoffen!
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Bester Nebendarsteller:
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Beste Nebendarstellerin:
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Bester Film:
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Elvis
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tàr
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
- Triangle of Sadness
Beste Regie
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Beste Filmmusik
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Bester Sound
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Bestes Drehbuch
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Beste Cinematography
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Bester Schnitt
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bester internationaler Film
- Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinien)
- Close (Belgien)
- EO (Polen)
- The Quiet Girl (Irland)
Bester Animationsfilm
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Rot
Bester Song
- „Applause“ aus Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)
- “Hold My Hand” aus “Top Gun: Maverick” (Lady Gaga und Bloodpop)
- “Lift Me Up” aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson)
- „Naatu Naatu” aus RRR (M.M. Keeravaani, Chandrabose)
- “This Is a Life” aus “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)
Bestes Produktionsdesign
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Beste Visual Effects
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bestes Make-Up und Haarstyling
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Bestes Kostümdesign
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Bester Kurzfilm (live action)
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Beste Dokumentation
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Beste Dokumentation (Kurzfilm) Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate