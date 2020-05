Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I got my first grey hair at 14. Despite being raised by my two silver crowned parents I quickly learned how to dye and have done so for ten years. I found that with each dye I gained not identity and assurance but anxiety and a feeling of misrepresentation. I found an odd reassurance in the fact that I NEEDED chemicals and dye to feel beautiful. At 24 I’ve decided to go #grombre. Join me on my journey of empowerment and acceptance as I look to build a community based on the natural privilege of silver beauty (at any age!) DM me to feature your own journey to platinum beauty. ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️#grombre #goinggreygracefully #greyhair #greyhairdontcare #grayhairdontcare #grayhair #greyhair #greyhairdontcare #grayhairdontcare #haircare #hairbeauty #naturalhair