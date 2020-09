View this post on Instagram

I stayed on target with Mars for three hours to capture it's rotation. I'm playing the video in forward and reverse but Mars takes a little over 24 hours to fully rotate. Imaging Telescope: Celestron NexStar 8SE Imaging Camera: ZWO ASI224MC Mount: Single Fork Arm Alt-Az / Wedge Barlow Lens: Televue 2X Barlow Filter: Astronomik L Type 2c SharpCap was used to capture all of the data.