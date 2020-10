View this post on Instagram

A new addition to the lower Manhattan sculpture scene — Medusa with the Head of Perseus by Luciano Garbati, subverting the original myth in a statement on justice and female empowerment. The statue is located in Collect Pond Park across from the New York Criminal Court — where Harvey Weinstein went on trial earlier this year. (Also — I think Collect Pond had a lot of snakes in it once?) What do you think of the statue? #medusastatue #boweryboys #boweryboyspodcast