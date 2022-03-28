Oscars 2022: Das sind die Gewinner
Die heurige Oscar-Verleihung zählt wohl zu den aufregendsten und turbulentesten der vergangenen Jahre. Neben dem Drama zwischen Will Smith und Chris Rock gab es heuer aber auch einige historische Gewinne bei den Oscars!
Hier ist die Liste aller Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner bei den diesjährigen Oscars.
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – Gewinnerin
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Will Smith (King Richard) – Gewinner
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – Gewinnerin
- Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Troy Kotsur (Coda) – Gewinner
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Sit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Bester Film
- Coda – Gewinner
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Dune
- West Side Story
Bestes Drehbuch
- Belfast – Gewinner
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Coda – Gewinner
- Drive my Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Beste Regie
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – Gewinnerin
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Beste Filmmusik
- Dune – Gewinner
- Don’t Look up
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Kostümdesign
- Cruella – Gewinner
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Makeup und Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Gewinner
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci
Bester Animationsfilm
- Encanto – Gewinner
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Sound
- Dune – Gewinner
- Belfast
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Bester Song
- “No Time To Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) – Gewinner
- “Be Alive” – Beyoncé, Dixson (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down To Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Beste Kamera (Cinematography)
- Dune – Gewinner
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Design
- Dune – Gewinner
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Dune – Gewinner
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bester internationaler Film
- Drive My Car (Japan) – Gewinner
- Flee (Dänemark)
- The Hand of God (Italien)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- Summer of Soul – Gewinner
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing With Fire
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- The Queen of Basketball – Gewinner
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Bester Schnitt
- Dune – Gewinner
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Bester Kurzfilm (animiert)
- The Windshield Wiper – Gewinner
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Bester Kurzfilm (live action)
- The Long Goodbye – Gewinner
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
