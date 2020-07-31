Trotz der Corona-Pandemie finden die VMA’s (Video Music Awards) in diesem Jahr am 30. August in New York statt. MTV gab gestern (30. Juli) erstmals die Nominierten sowie die Kategorien der Preisverleihung bekannt.

Demnach soll es in diesem Jahr erstmals zwei neue Kategorien geben, die während der Corona-Krise entstanden: “Bestes Musikvideo von zu Hause” und “Beste Quarantänedarbietung”.

VMA’s 2020: MTV vergibt erstmals Preise in Corona-Kategorien

Seit 1984 findet in New York jedes Jahr die Verleihung der VMA’S statt. Die Auszeichnung wird dabei vom US-Musiksender MTV verliehen. Fans haben zudem online die Möglichkeit für ihren Lieblingskünstler abzustimmen. Auch in diesem Jahr sollen die VMA’s trotz der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie stattfinden. Demnach werden die besten Künstler des Jahres am 30. August in einer Mehrzweckhalle im Stadtteil Brooklyn im US-Bundesstaat New York mit einer Statue eines kleinen Astronauten ausgezeichnet. Zudem soll es bei den VMA’s 2020 erstmals zwei neue Kategorien geben, in denen Preise vergeben werden können, wie MTV gestern (30. Juli) mitteilte. Die Kategorien “Bestes Musikvideo von zu Hause” und “Beste Quarantänedarbietung” entstanden während der Corona-Pandemie und sind mit Künstlern wie Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Drake, Lady Gaga oder John Legend vertreten.

Lady Gaga und Ariana Grande führen Spitze an

Unter den Künstlern, die für einen Video Music Award nominiert sind, führen in diesem Jahr die Frauen die Spitzen an. Denn sowohl Ariana Grande als auch Lady Gaga durften sich nun jeweils über insgesamt neun Nominierungen bei den VMA’s freuen. Aber auch die Musiker Billie Eilish und The Weeknd sind mit je sechs Nominierungen gut dabei.

Hier eine Übersicht aller Nominierten:

Kategorie: Musikvideo des Jahres

Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Kategorie: Künstler des Jahres

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kategorie: Song des Jahres

Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Kategorie: Beste Kollaboration

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran: “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Kategorie: Bester neuer Künstler

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Kategorie: Best Pop

BTS: “ON”

Halsey: “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber: “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Kategorie: Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “BOP”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Kategorie: Best Rock

blink-182: “Happy Days”

Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

Kategorie: Best Alternative

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

FINNEAS: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ time”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Kategorie: Best Latin

Anuel: “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas: “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

Kategorie: Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R.: “Slide” [ft. YG]

Khalid: “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo: “CUZ I LOVE YOU”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Kategorie: Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

BTS: “ON”

EXO: “Obsession”

Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Kategorie: Video for Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Kategorie: Bestes Musikvideo von zu Hause

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Kategorie: Beste Quarantänedarbietung

Chloe & Halle: “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO: Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together at Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Kategorie: Beste Direktion eines Musikvideos

Billie Eilish: “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat: “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)

Kategorie: Beste Art Direktion eines Musikvideos

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone )

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “Lover” (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Kategorie: Beste visuelle Effekte in einem Musikvideo

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (visual effects: Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” (visual effects: Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (visual effects: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Kategorie: Beste Choreografie in einem Musikvideo

BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby: “BOP” (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (choreography: Richy Jackson)

Normani: “Motivation” (choreography: Sean Bankhead)

Kategorie: Bestes Editing in einem Musikvideo

Halsey: “Graveyard” (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (editing: Frank Lebon)

Lizzo: “Good as Hell” (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Rosalía: “A Palé” (editing: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Kategorie: Beste Kinematografie (Aufzeichnung) eines Musikvideos

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry: “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematography: Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Hier könnt ihr für euren Lieblingskünstler abstimmen.