View this post on Instagram

Maybe most of us know this little pocket sewn into every of our jeans as a coin pocket. But back in the days when jeans were originally invented, this little pocket was known as a watch pocket. Yes, it was back in the days when men still utilized a r ounded pocket watch. So know your facts right! • #used1968 #getusedco #authenticdenim #americanquality #qualitydenim #rawdenim #drydenim #selvedge #selvedgedenim #selvedgeid #watchpocket #coinpocket #5pocket