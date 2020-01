View this post on Instagram

The mission is known as Operation Rock Wallaby. ⁣ ⁣ The New South Wales (NWS) government has dropped over 2,000 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of sweet potatoes and carrots across different colonies in the last week.⁣ ⁣ "The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock-wallaby," says Matt Kean, minister of energy and environment.⁣ ⁣ "Initial fire assessments indicate the habitat of several important brush-tailed rock-wallaby populations was burnt in the recent bushfires. The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat."⁣ ⁣ The NWS government plans to provide supplementary food supplies until natural food resources and water replenish in the areas affected.⁣ ⁣ Source: Amir Vera and Amanda Jackson / CNN