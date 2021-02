Theron was pitched a lesbian #DieHard reimagining on Twitter, and now she's doubling down on wanting it made: "I mean, it's a great idea…I thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, ‘This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.’" https://t.co/dEXWiuiPzZ pic.twitter.com/p3Q2dPFLb6