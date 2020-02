View this post on Instagram

Cape May is the size of a thimble so after years and years of coming here, I’m running out of places to #dickrun 🍆🏃🏼‍♀️the lighthouse was a decent route to find though. #sundayrunday #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime