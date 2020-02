View this post on Instagram

A personal project came to life tonight. From moodboard to shoot, I wanted to convey the pain of living with endometriosis, the scars that you can’t see, the agony of an invisible illness. Thank you @rachelsmiler91 for modelling for me, a fellow endo warrior!! This was my sfx shoot at @cassielomasmakeupacademy @misscassielomas as part of my course which is getting closer to the finish line! Looking forward to seeing the finished image from @ewilsonphotographer 💛💛💛 (These images are unedited) I am 1 in 10, and we want to be seen! . . . . . . #sfxmakeup #sfxgore #sfxmakeupartist #gorymakeup #creativemakeup #creativemakeupartist #shootlife #cassielomasmakeupacademy #endometriosis #endometriosisawareness #endometriosissurgery #endowarrior #endosisters #endometriosisuk #1in10 #invisibleillness #chronicpain