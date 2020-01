View this post on Instagram

I‘m a trans guy. I go by he/him now. I’m not on testosteron (yet). My artist name stays Mavi Phoenix, as Mavi is both a girls and boys name (which was important to me when i chose it years ago). Friends call me Mavi or Marlon. I keep on posting about it cause I want everyone to know what they’re in for and that I’m serious…. Why the fuck would anyone even think i’d joke about stuff like that. I lost over 500followers after coming out as trans and I couldn’t care less. it‘s 2020 and it‘s all about that new energy I got a fucking album coming out 😊😊😊