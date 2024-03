I hope you NEVER get over it. 🫶🏼 When I first watched this clip I might’ve shed a tear (or two), but I was reminded that I’m SO lucky to love something so hard, that I love something enough to go back to it over and over again. And, that we’re all so lucky to have other worlds, planets, and realms to escape to. Keep being a big ol’ potterhead, or disneyadult, or member of the resistance. I HOPE YOU NEVER GET OVER IT!!! ✨ #starwars #harrypotter #lordoftherings #disney #disneyland #disneybounding #barbie #barbiecollector #potter #hp #marvel #marvelcomics #MCU #marveluniverse #starwarsfan