View this post on Instagram

Thanks so much to everyone who tuned into our big launch night of Live Penguin TV. We had over 771,000 viewers last night watching the world's cutest penguins waddle home from the ocean to their burrows. If you missed out or tuned in late, not to worry because we're back again tonight! 6pm here or on our YouTube channel 🐧😁 We're also working on getting back to all of your lovely inbox messages, so hang tight and thanks again for tuning in.