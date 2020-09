View this post on Instagram

And without further delay…. @gwynethpaltrow's fully organized pantry. We used hermetic canisters for nuts, berries, and grains; and bins for dinner, breakfast, and school snacks. Also…. being at Gwyneth's house was the best moment of our life NO BIG DEAL. 🙌🏻 Products linked on our favorites page under shop THE feed // @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2qcNv ✨ #thehomeedit #goop #pantry #organization