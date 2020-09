View this post on Instagram

Writing my first autobiography was such a trip, looking back and diving into my past not always easy – at times uncomfortable! I’m excited and nervous for you to read it. It’s gonna change things . It’s brutally honest and my truth. I put my heart on a couple of hundred pages and here it is for you to pre order! Hopefully it’ll make you think, laugh, cry and maybe even dance! Link in Bio 🧨#careersuicide #meineerstendreissigjahre