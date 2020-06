View this post on Instagram

@lorealusa Pulled up on behalf of all its companies (Listed below) – Black participation at field and manufacturing 9%, Corporate 7% and executive level 8%. Work needs to be done here especially as a VERY large employer across all brands combined. Black college participation is at 10% so this should be the bare minimum goal for corporate. A 3% increase from a group this large will make a HUGE difference in the lives of many black people in America. Thank you for the transparency and we look forward to supporting to see these numbers go up. L’Oreal brands – @lorealparis @maybelline @essie @carolsdaughter @urbandecaycosmetics @yslbeauty @lancomeofficial @itcosmetics @kiehls @redken @clarisonic @giorgioarmani @nyxcosmetics @dermablendpro @garnierusa @shuuemura @mizani @kerastase_official @matrix @biolage @softsheencarson_pro @pureology @ralphlauren @house99 @proenzaschouler @skinceuticals @larocheposayusa @cerave @ateliercologne @colorandco @viktorandrolf @baxterofca @saloncentric