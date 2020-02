View this post on Instagram

Some days, we think we’ve made great progress in shifting the conversation around women’s health and removing barriers to historically taboo topics. Other days, we get emails like this. Actually… we get emails like this every day! But this one particularly got us. Although it admittedly made us laugh (you kind of have to), it also made us shudder at the fact that people still have these views toward menstruation and incontinence. A big thank you to the sender for reminding us that we still have a long way to go and a lot more work to do. And as always, an even bigger thanks to all of YOU. Working alongside this community motivates us to keep fighting the good fight in order to break down these barriers. #knix #bemoreladylike