Between age 10-12 I had a really terrible crush on #TomFelton He's few yrs older & he had a skateboard & used to do tricks on it. He’s so cool. He knew I got a crush on him & told evry1 ‘Oh I see her like a younger sisterly way’ It just breaks my 💔 Still does.#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/5JzmeCppa6