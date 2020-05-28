Netflix: Diese neuen Filme und Serien erwarten euch im Juni
Netflix bekommt schon bald wieder jede Menge neue Filme und Serien. Denn jeden Monat erweitert die Streaming-Plattform ihr Angebot, um die Nutzern wieder mit neuen und spannenden Film- und Serienproduktionen zu versorgen.
Damit ihr euch nicht durch das gesamte Sortiment stöbern müsst und schon wisst, worauf ihr euch freuen könnt, haben wir euch alle Filme und Serien herausgesucht, die im Juni auf Netflix erscheinen.
Hier eine Übersicht:
Diese Filme erscheinen im Juni auf Netflix
- „Chappie“ (Scifi-Film, 2015), ab 1. Juni
- „Planet der Affen: Survival“ (Scifi-Film, 2017), ab 1. Juni
- „Paranormal Activities: Die Gezeichneten“ (Horror,2014), ab 1. Juni
- „The Last Days of American Crime“ (Actionfilm, 2020), ab 5. Juni
- „Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai“ (Drama, 2020), ab 5. Juni
- „A Star is Born“ (Musik-Drama, 2018), ab 7. Juni
- „Da 5 Bloods“ (Kriegsdrama, 2020), ab 12. Juni
- „A Rising Tide“ (Romanze, 2015), ab 16. Juni
- „Hotel Transsilvanien 3: Ein Monster-Urlaub“ (Animationsfilm, 2018), ab 16. Juni
- „Feel the Beat“ (Tanzfilm, 2020), ab 19. Juni
- „Wasp Network“ (Thriller, 2020), ab 19. Juni
- „Verirrte Kugel“ (Actionfilm, 2020), ab 19. Juni
- „Yarina Tek Bilet“ (Romantische Komödie, 2020), 19. Juni
- „Stay Alive“ (Horror, 2006), 22. Juni
- „Nobody Knows I’m Here“ (Drama, 2020), 24. Juni
- „Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga“ (Komödie, 2020), ab 26. Juni
- „Herzen schlagen laut“ (Dramödie, 2018), ab 29. Juni
- „Loro – Die Verführten“ (Biopic, 2018), ab 29. Juni
- „Adú“ (Drama, 2020), ab 30. Juni
Neue Staffeln von “Dark”, “Fuller House” und “13 Reasons Why”
- „Gotham“ Staffel 5 (Superheldenserie), ab 1. Juni
- „Fuller House“ letzte Folgen (Comedy-Serie), ab 2. Juni
- „M’entends-tu?“ (Comedy-Serie), ab 4. Juni
- „Queer Eye“ Staffel 5 (Makeover-Show), ab 5. Juni
- „Tote Mädchen lügen nicht“ Staffel 4 (Teen-Drama), ab 5. Juni
- „New Girl“ Staffel 7 (Comedy-Serie), ab 9. Juni
- „Reality Z“ (Brasilianische Horrorserie), ab 10. Juni
- „Dating Around“ Staffel 2 (Comedyserie), ab 12. Juni
- „Kriminalfall: Die Suche“ (Krimiserie), ab 12. Juni
- „Das Grab im Wald“ (Krimiserie), ab 12. Juni
- „The King: Eternal Monarch“ (Mysteryserie), ab 13. Juni
- „Alexa & Katie“ Staffel 4 (Kinderserie), ab 13. Juni
- „The Black List“ Staffel 7 (Krimiserie), ab 14. Juni
- „Marcella“ Staffel 3 (Krimiserie), ab 14. Juni
- „Rick and Morty“ Staffel 4 (animierte Scifi-Serie), ab 17. Juni
- „Mr Iglesias“ Teil 2 (Comedy-Serie), ab 17. Juni
- „The Order“ Staffel 2 (Mysteryserie), ab 18. Juni
- „The Sinner: Jamie“ (Krimiserie), ab 19. Juni
- „Most Beautiful Thing“ Staffel 2 (Dramaserie), ab 19. Juni
- „The Politician“ Staffel 2 (Comedyserie), ab 19. Juni
- „Der Boden ist Lava“ (Reality-TV), ab 19. Juni
- „Modern Family“ Staffel 10 (Comedyserie), ab 20. Juni
- „24“ Komplette Serie (Thriller-Serie), ab 24. Juni
- „Crazy Delicious“ (Kochshow), ab 24. Juni
- „Leben und Lieben“ (Dramaserie), ab 26. Juni
- „Dark“ Staffel 3 (Mystery-Serie), ab 27. Juni
- „It’s Okay to Not Be Okay“ (Romantische Dramaserie), Juni 2020